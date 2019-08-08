Kaduna Govt. releases fresh condition to free El-Zakzaky

………India must undertake not to grant El-Zakzaky Asylum

The Kaduna State government has released fresh conditions that must be met by the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat before they will be allowed to travel to India for medical treatment.

The conditions were listed in a statement issued on Wednesday evening, by Kaduna state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

He said though the state government will appeal the ruling of the Kaduna High Court allowing El-Zakzaky to travel to India for treatment, it will not seek a stay of execution because it believes that people should have access to treatment.

Some of the conditions to be met includes that the El-Zakzakys be escorted by Nigeria’s security agents to India and throughout the period of their stay while they are barred from seeking asylum in India or any other country.

Other conditions include:

“The confirmation of his appointment with the hospital by the ministry of foreign affairs; an undertaking by the defendants to produce two prominent and reliable persons as sureties, one being a first class chief/emir of national repute and the other a prominent person within Kaduna State who shall undertake to produce the defendants whenever they are needed.”

The Federal Government of Nigeria shall obtain from the Government of India an irrevocable guarantee that it will not entertain any application by the defendants/applicants or any third party seeking asylum under any guise or conferring the status of political prisoners or any other status aside from being medical patients on the defendants/applicants and shall also restrain the defendants/applicants from any act inimical to the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“Each of the defendants/applicants shall undertake in writing, endorsed by their Counsel, that while on medical treatment in India, they shall do nothing to jeopardize the ongoing trial, the peace and security of Nigeria and the laws of the Republic of India in whatever form.

“Security agents of the Federal Government of Nigeria shall escort the defendants/applicants and remain with them throughout the duration of their treatment in India and thereafter shall return with them after their discharge from the hospital.

“The Nigerian High Commission in India shall undertake prior vetting and grant consent before any visitor has access to the defendants/applicants while in the Republic of India,” the statement read in part.