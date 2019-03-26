Kaduna: Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest

96 0
96 0
IGP Mohammed Adamu assures of Police neutrality in General Election
IGP Mohammed Adamu
Kaduna State Police Command on has confirmed the abduction of a Christian cleric, Rev.Father John Bako, at Ankuwa village in Kachia Local Government Area of the state.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer,DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) late night  in Kaduna.
Sabo said that information reaching the command from the Divisional Police Office in Kachia indicated that on Monday at about 0800hrs, armed men had entered the  residence of the cleric and took him away to unknown destination.
He said a team of policemen, led by the Kachia Divisional Police Officer, some Police Mobile Force personnel and operatives from the command’s anti-Kidnapping unit, had been dispatched to the village to comb the area.
The spokesperson assured that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahaman, was doing everything humanly possible to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.
Sabo therefore called on members of the public to assist with relevant information that would assist in apprehending the culprits. (NAN)

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet