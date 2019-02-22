Kajuru Killings: PDP, police call for calm

By Shuaib Sadiq

The police have assured communities in Kajuru in Kaduna of protection, just as opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condoled with the state government and families of more than 130 persons that were killed by gunmen.

Mr Felix Hyat, the State Chairman of the PDP, extended the message of condolences when he addressed the press conference in Kaduna.

Hyat said however, that security agents must provide convincing explanation to the families and people of the state over the carnage.

“For 130 people to be killed within a week calls for convincing explanation from the security agencies.

“The lives of the people of Kaduna State and Nigeria at large have become such a common commodity to be treated with levity.

“This is very unfortunate and a complete contradiction to the provision of our Constitution built on the foundation of security of life and property.

“Our heartfelt sympathy to the families of the deceased and the public in general,”Hyat said.

Hyat also gave a rundown of what he described as negative events in the past few weeks in state.

“For the past two weeks, Kaduna State has been in the forefront in news, more on the negative side.

“It started with political clamp down on members of the main opposition party, the PDP.

” The political atmosphere became charged despite the signing of the Peace MOU on Feb. 5, which was breached by both the APC Government in power and the security agencies.

“Next was the breaking news from the State Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai, on Feb. 15, on killing of 66 Fulani people in Kajuru LGA.

“This news came on the eve of the Presidential/National Assembly Elections.

“This information from the Governor was treated with suspicion, because of the timing and the fact that the killings were said to have taken place between Feb. 10 and 11”.

According to him, the PDP had called for calm and restraint.

“But let it be known that the PDP feels the pains of even one dead person, not to talk of such high figures that keep escalating. In every Local Government security operatives are very visible.

“Now that Governor El-Rufai has vowed not to allow threat and acts of insecurity threaten the Feb. 23, general elections in the State, we in the PDP stand solidly behind him and will help him resist any attempt from anybody and anywhere to postpone these elections,” Hyat said.

He called on the governor to sincerely pursue this noble intention and ensure the sanctity of this date by providing adequate security for hitch free polls.

“We will keep monitoring developments and resist any action that will not be in the interest of the people of Kaduna State.

“Our actions at all times will be guided by the laws of our land.’’

Meanwhile, Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmad Abdurrahman, has assured communities in Kajuru Local Government of equal treatment and protection.

Abdurrahman, who met with newsmen in Kaduna for update on the security situation in the area, said the police command was conducting thorough investigation on the crisis.

He disclosed that the police had made arrest of suspects on both sides and is conducting “balanced investigation” to bring perpetrators of the two attacks to book.

“We are still pursuing the suspects and one has been arrested and we are working on him, though he denied being part of the incident.

“But with cooperation he will tell us where he came from and who connived with him to perpetrate the evil act.

“So to say that it is only one side that arrest and investigation is made is not true.”

“This crises didn’t only occur in Barde, or Tantanu, and Iri itself is a conglomerate of hamlets and villages of which the terrain was very terrible. some areas were not motorable.

” We are still uncovering some areas which no journalist or military had even gone to.

“We are right now on post crises management period which is very difficult and nobody should stampede investigation.

“Right now if the governor tells you it is 200 bodies, he is just quoting figures,

because it maybe more than that or less than that.

“For example, the areas that you visited where 36 bodies were buried was not under the purview of the security at the beginning of the investigation, so didn’t even know that something happened there until when the Fulani victims themselves came out crying.

” It was after we have secured the places with our military counterparts that they called on us and military to come and help them bury their relations and parents. That was when it was uncovered.

“As I said, figures in a crises of this magnitude should be left until all investigations has been finished and all areas we are getting figures are covered.

“As I am talking to you, my men are in the bush with SEMA and other civil society organisations and volunteers that feel that they should go and assist and find out the fact about happenings in the area.”

(NAN)