Kano: Ganduje shrinks gap with PDP challenger

With results from polling units in 18 local government areas where supplementary elections were held Saturday, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has succeeded in shrinking 26,655 vote difference between him and the PDP challenger Abba Kabir-Yusuf.

He appeared set to overtake Kabir-Yusuf, with more results coming in.

So far, the governor has polled 22519 votes as against 2278 votes recorded for the opponent.

Before the election was declared inconclusive, Kabir Yusuf had 1,014,474 votes, while Ganduje had 987819 votes.

Some of the results:

Bebeji:

APC 1969

PDP 39

Minjibir:

APC 2214

PDP 226

Bichi

APC 1969

PDP 369

Albasu

APC 1084

PDP 66

Rogo

APC 1033

PDP 162

Tofa

APC 628

PDP 190

Gabasawa

APC 728

PDP 329

Sumaila:

APC 968

PDP 154

Wudil

APC 954

PDP 23

Rimin Gado

APC 1463

PDP 12

Karaye

APC 1317

PDP 27

Takai

APC 4221

PDP 149

Danbatta

APC 608

PDP 24

Rano

APC 2337

PDP 37

Warawa

APC 501

PDP 152

Gaya

APC 1051

PDP 526

Tudun Wada

APC 2557

PDP 508

Dala

APC 2905

PDP 3138

Doguwa

APC 1998

PDP 24