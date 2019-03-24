Kano: Ganduje shrinks gap with PDP challenger

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano: shrinking the gap between him and Abba Kabir-Yusuf

With results from polling units in 18 local government areas where supplementary elections were held Saturday, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has succeeded in shrinking 26,655 vote difference between him and the PDP challenger Abba Kabir-Yusuf.

He appeared set to overtake Kabir-Yusuf, with more results coming in.

So far, the governor has polled 22519 votes as against 2278 votes recorded for the opponent.

Before the election was declared inconclusive, Kabir Yusuf had 1,014,474 votes, while Ganduje had 987819 votes.

Some of the results:
Bebeji:

APC 1969
PDP 39

Minjibir:

APC 2214
PDP 226

Bichi

APC 1969
PDP 369

Albasu
APC 1084
PDP 66

Rogo
APC 1033
PDP 162

Tofa
APC 628
PDP 190

Gabasawa

APC 728
PDP 329

Sumaila:
APC 968
PDP 154

Wudil
APC 954
PDP 23

Rimin Gado
APC 1463
PDP 12

Karaye

APC 1317
PDP 27

Takai

APC 4221
PDP 149

Danbatta
APC 608
PDP 24

Rano

APC 2337
PDP 37

Warawa

APC 501
PDP 152

Bebeji
APC 205

PDP 0

Rogo
APC 1033
PDP 162

Gaya
APC 1051
PDP 526

Tudun Wada
APC 2557

PDP 508

Dala

APC 2905

PDP 3138

Doguwa

APC 1998

PDP 24

