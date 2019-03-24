Kano: Ganduje shrinks gap with PDP challenger

With results from polling units in 18 local government areas where supplementary elections were held Saturday, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has succeeded in shrinking 26,655 vote difference between him and the PDP challenger Abba Kabir-Yusuf.
He appeared set to overtake Kabir-Yusuf, with more results coming in.
So far, the governor has polled 22519 votes as against 2278 votes recorded for the opponent.
Before the election was declared inconclusive, Kabir Yusuf had 1,014,474 votes, while Ganduje had 987819 votes.
Some of the results:
Bebeji:
APC 1969
PDP 39
Minjibir:
APC 2214
PDP 226
Bichi
APC 1969
PDP 369
Albasu
APC 1084
PDP 66
Rogo
APC 1033
PDP 162
Tofa
APC 628
PDP 190
Gabasawa
APC 728
PDP 329
Sumaila:
APC 968
PDP 154
Wudil
APC 954
PDP 23
Rimin Gado
APC 1463
PDP 12
Karaye
APC 1317
PDP 27
Takai
APC 4221
PDP 149
Danbatta
APC 608
PDP 24
Rano
APC 2337
PDP 37
Warawa
APC 501
PDP 152
Bebeji
APC 205
PDP 0
Rogo
APC 1033
PDP 162
Gaya
APC 1051
PDP 526
Tudun Wada
APC 2557
PDP 508
Dala
APC 2905
PDP 3138
Doguwa
APC 1998
PDP 24
