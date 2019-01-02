Kano govt sends 2019 LG budget to House of Assembly

By Abbas Bamalli

The Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday received the N205.2 billion 2019 Appropriation Bill for the 44 Local Governments in the state.

The Speaker, Alhaji Kabiru Rurum, who announced this at plenary, said the document was signed by Alhaji Abba Ladan, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Rurum said that 52 per cent of the budget was for capital projects while 48 per cent was for the recurrent expenditure.

According to him, the submission of the appropriation bill for the local governments was in line with the Kano State Local Government Law of 2016.

“Adequate provision for the development of the 44 Local Government Areas has been made in the proposed 2019 budget.

“The budget, if approved, will ensure the provision of more rural feeder roads across the 44 local government areas of the state and also other developmental projects,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that shortly after the announcement, the house’s Majority Leader, Alhaji Baffa Danagundi, called for the rejection of the document.

According to him, the document should not be accepted until it is duly signed by the Commissioner in the ministry.

He recalled that the house had earlier resolved that any document from any establishment in the state to the assembly should be duly signed by the political head of the establishment.

But, Alhaji Abubakar Zakari, representing Tarauni Constituency, informed the house that the permanent secretary signed it because the commissioner accompanied Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje on an official assignment abroad.

He, therefore, urged his colleagues to accept the document which they later did unanimously, after others had contributed to the hot debate.

The speaker further referred the bill to the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, giving three weeks’ deadline for the submission of its report to the house for further consideration.

Rurum urged the Chairmen of the 44 local governments to get ready to defend the proposed budget for their respective council areas.