Kano: Over 1,800 political thugs in prison – Police

By Tukur Muntari

The Police Command in Kano State said on Thursday that no fewer than 1,800 political thugs were currently in prison across the state, awaiting trial.

The state Police Commissioner, Mr Wakili Muhammad, disclosed this in Kano at a one-day meeting with stakeholders for the promotion of peaceful conduct of the governorship re-run in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the town hall meeting was organised by the National Peace Committee in collaboration with the Kano Peace Committee.

It was geared towards ensuring peaceful conduct of the governorship re-run on Saturday.

The commissioner, represented by ACP Abubakar Zubairu, said the suspects were apprehended during the Presidential and National Assembly elections as well as the Governorship election.

He said Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders in Kano state had already been directed to arrest all those who tried to cause violence before, during and after the re-run.

Muhammad said the police command had put in place adequate security measures to ensure that the election was peaceful and devoid of violence.

“We want to inform people who may want to cause trouble to know that we are ready for them and anybody who wants to test our will, let him or her come out,” he said.

According to him, the Force Headquarters had deployed additional security personnel to the state to enhance security during the election.

He, therefore, advised the youths to shun politicians who were bent on using them to cause violence, adding no politicians worth their salt should resort to use of violence.

In his remarks, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Prof Riskuwa Arab-Shehu, said the commission had received all the necessary election materials for the conduct of the re-run.

The REC, who was represented by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Alhaji Lawal Mohammed Garba, commended the committee for organising the meeting.