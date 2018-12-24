Kebbi to sustain uninterrupted electricity supply

By Ibrahim Bello

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, has promised to sustain and improve on the uninterrupted electricity supply currently enjoyed in the state.

The governor also restated government’s commitment to investment in electricity so as to ensure regular supply in all local government areas of the state.

Bagudu made this known when he met with Managing-Director and Chief Executive Officer of Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Mr Chiedu Ugbo, who paid him a courtesy visit in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

“The state government will provide encouragement and support for the completion of the ongoing installation of power lines, provision of transformers and other essential facilities to achieve the target in the supply of electricity in the state,” he said.

Bagudu expressed satisfaction over the level of work at the ongoing construction of Yauri-Zuru-Argungu sub-stations as well as additional lines in the two areas.

He commended the managing director for ensuring regular electricity supply to the nation while urging the company to sustain the tempo.

Earlier, Ugbo had commended Bagudu for his steadfastness in ensuring stability of power supply to all parts of the state.

He said that the company was working hard to surmount the present challenges to provide uninterrupted power supply across the country in compliance with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The managing director acknowledged the contributions of the governor to the success of the operational capability of the Niger Delta Holding Company. (NAN)