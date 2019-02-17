Kenyan lawyer assassinated

A Kenyan lawyer, Robert Chesang was on Sunday afternoon assassinated in his home in the outskirts of Nairobi, the Standard newspaper reported.

The gun attack happened in Lukenya area, Machakos County. The assassins reportedly escaped.

According to the newspaper, policemen who were called to the scene of the crime had to scale the fence to enter the compound as the gates were locked.

The lawyer was said to have been alone in the house during the time of the incident.

Police said they recovered seven spent cartridges of an AK47 rifle at the scene of murder.

“It is rare to find thugs with rifles and especially AK47. This seems to be classic elimination using serious people probably state operatives,” a police official said.

The body has been moved to Shalom Hospital mortuary.