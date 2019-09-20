Kidnapping: Trial of Evans stalled by Police

By Moji Eniola

The absence of a police witness on Friday, stalled the trial of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike ,alias Evans in an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trial had to be adjourned due to the absence of Insp Idowu Haruna, the Investigation Police Officer (IPO) and a member Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team.

Informing the court of the development, the state prosecutor, Mrs O.A Badulaiye-Bishi, said “the matter is for continuation of trial.

“The prosecution witness has traveled outside the court’s jurisdiction. Unfortunately, we will have to request for an adjournment date,”

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo adjourned the case until Oct. 25 for further hearing.

NAN reports that in the first criminal suit, Evans is charged alongside Victor Aduba, a dismissed member of the Nigerian Army.

They are charged with four counts of kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

Evans and the dismissed soldier are accused of kidnapping Mr Sylvanus Ahamonu, holding him hostage for at least nine weeks and collecting a ransom of 420,000 dollars from his family.

In the second criminal suit, Evans is facing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Upong over the attempted kidnap of Chief Vincent Obianodo, the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors.

They are charged with seven counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap and sales and transfer of firearms.

According to the prosecution, Evans and his three co-defendants committed the offences on Aug. 27, 2013 at Third Ave., Festac, Town Lagos.

Evans and his accomplices are alleged to have killed Mr Chijioke Ngozi and attempted to kill and kidnap Obianodo.

The prosecution also alleged that in 2008, Upong sold and transferred two AK47 rifles and 70 rounds of live ammunition to Evans. (NAN)