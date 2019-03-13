Killings: Kaduna Govt. imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew in Kajuru

By Hussaina Yakubu

The Kaduna State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the troubled Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA).

Other communities affected by the curfew are Kujama and Maraban Rido.

Kajuru is in Kajuru Local Government, while Kujama and Maraban Rido are in Chikun LGA of the state.

The government said this in a statement issued by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan.

Aruwan said the curfew would be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until further notice.

The government directed security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew.

The government appealed to the residents in the affected areas to bear with the inconveniences the curfew might have caused and urged them to cooperate with the security agencies on the directive.

NAN reports that the Kaduna State Police Command on Monday said no fewer than 16 persons were killed by gunmen at Barde Village under Maro in Kajuru LGA.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Sabo said at about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, some unknown armed men entered Barde Village under Maro in Kajuru LGA and started shooting sporadically which resulted in the death of 16 persons.

He said on receipt of the information, the command mobilised teams of police operatives led by Kajuru Divisional Police Officer (DPO) alongside military personnel with a view to apprehend the perpetrators and restore normalcy to the area.

He added that the operation was ongoing and that the situation had been brought under control.

“While investigation is in progress, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, has vowed to uncover the masterminds of this dastardly act and bring them to justice,” he said.

He appealed for calm and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were affected by the recent carnage.