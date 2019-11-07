Kogi governorship poll: INEC shifts stakeholders meeting to Nov. 12

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shifted its stakeholders meeting on the Kogi governorship poll from Monday Nov. 4 to Tuesday Nov. 12.

INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Oluwole-Osaze Uzzi disclosed this in a message made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the meeting which was earlier slated for Lokoja on Monday has been rescheduled for Tuesday Nov. 12 due to the public holiday declared by the Federal Government.

“In view of the declaration of Monday Nov. 11 as public holiday by the federal government, the stakeholders meeting with INEC Chairman, and Inspector General of Police earlier scheduled for that day will now hold on Tuesday Nov. 12,” Uzzi said.

The federal government has declared Monday as public holiday to mark the 2019 Eid-ul-Maulud in commemoration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad(PBUH).

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Thursday made the declaration in a statement issued by the Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Mr Mohammed Manga.(NAN)