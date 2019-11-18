Kogi: Hon Asuku hails Gov. Bello, Onoja on victory

The lawmaker representing Adavi/Okehi constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Joseph Asuku Bello has congratulated Gov. Yahaya Bello on his landslide victory at the governorship election in the state.

Hon. Bello while briefing newsmen in Adavi on Monday, also congratulated the new Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja on the well-deserved victory.

Gov. Yahaya Adoza Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), having polled 406,222 votes, winning in 12 out of 21 Local Government Areas.

“The good people of Kogi State heartily rejoices with and congratulates Gov. Yahaya Bello on his well-deserved victory at the polls on November 16, 2019.

“The recorded landslide victory at the polls shows that Gov. Bello is a divine choice for the great people of Kogi State. Winning majority of votes cast also shows that the Governor has been on the right course in the last four years.

“We urge all the good people of the State to accept the verdict as the election was adjudged free, credible, transparent and peaceful.

“The people of Kogi are industrious and brave. Our plans are visionary and bold, our goals are just and the governor you have re-elected is honest and true.

“There is no aspect of greatness and achievement that lies beyond our reach.: Posterity shall reward you for what you established on election day, he said.

He added: “Today the sun shines brighter on our confluence State. If we work hard, tomorrow we shall be able to say the same thing. ” Asuku said.

“I am also calling on potentially aggrieved parties not to heat up the polity through unguarded utterances and actions.’’