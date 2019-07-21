Kogi pilgrims pray for peaceful governorship election

By Dada Ahmed

Some pilgrims from Kogi said they were engaged in praying for a peaceful governorship election scheduled for Nov. 16.

They said this a separate interview with the News of Nigeria (NAN) at the Prophet’s mosque in Madinah on Sunday.

One of them, Isa Usman said, “Since my arrival in Madinah for this year Hajj, I have made it my cardinal principle to also pray for peace in the forthcoming governorship election in my state.

“I also prayed for all our leaders, particularly our President, Muhammadu Buhari, for Allah to give him more wisdom in piloting the affairs of Nigeria.”

He commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Kogi Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for securing them good accommodation.

He added that he and his colleagues also have no complain about the food they were being served in Madinah.

No fewer than 22 governorship candidates, including the incumbent, Alhaji Yahya Bello, would contest for the governorship seat on.

Meanwhile, the number of Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj, as at July 20 stands at 14,649 with 30 flights according to NAHCON.