Kogi: Poor workers welfare mars Bello’s achievement – Guild

By Ifeanyi Nwoko

The Nigerian Guild of Investigative Journalist (NGIJ) has said Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has recorded great achievements in certain sectors in the state that had been under reported.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja during the public presentation of its 77-page investigative report on Kogi, the NGIJ said that sectors like security, agriculture, healthcare, education, employment among others had been improved by Bello.

The group, however, regretted that the achievements of the governor had been completely marred by poor welfare of workers and indigenes.

It said that this has attracted too much ‘bad press’ over and against his achievements.

Speaking during the briefing, President of the group, Wale Abydeen said that the NGIJ undertook a month-long investigation in 21 Local Government Areas, administering 10,000 questionnaires along with interviews.

“Indeed, the report was a product of a month-long survey of the various policies, programmes, projects and activities of the four years administration of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“The NGIJ’s tour to Kogi was aimed at getting first hand information about the real situation on ground. Our members physically visited three senatorial districts, spoke with labour unions, traditional rulers, security agencies and market women, among others,” he said.

Giving its conclusion in the 77-page report, Abydeen said that the administration was lagging in communicating some of its projects and achievements.

“The overall findings of Nigerian Guild of Investigative Journalists’ assessment of Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration revealed that APC government in Kogi state has tackled insecurity revamped agriculture sector, improved on healthcare services, provide Infrastructure in schools and increased internally generated revenue.

“However the inability of the governor to pay outstanding workers salary resulted to bad press and downplaying of Yahaya Bello’s achievements in other sectors.

“It was discovered that the administration has not communicated its policies effectively to the electorate.

“Our findings also revealed that many Kogites have benefited from Governor Yahaya Bello projects such as water, rural electrification, good roads, and opportunities created in agriculture and health sectors,” he said.

Some of the projects of Bello listed in the report include: Green House Farm, N4 billion Omi Rice Mill, with 800 hectares plantation, Cashew and Cassava Farm as well as road networks among others.

A breakdown of the administered questionnaire by the group showed that 92.24 per cent of the 10,000 questionnaires were duly completed and returned.

According to the date provided by the group, on improved infrastructure 58 per cent agreed, 26 per cent disagreed while 16 per cent were undecided.

Over 80 per cent of the respondents agreed that Bello had tackled insecurity, 64 per cent agreed that education had been improved while 73 per cent agreed that heath care in the state had been improved.

However, on workers’ welfare, 71 per cent said that the governor had performed poorly but 64 per cent agreed that more jobs had been created under the administration. (NAN)