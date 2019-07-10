Kogi: Why indirect primaries by APC good for PDP – Group

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

A political group, Salvage Kogi 2019, has described the adoption of indirect primaries by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its guber candidate as good omen for the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Convener of the group, Mr Samuel Alamoh, stated this in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Alamoh said that PDP Kogi chapter was already celebrating the APC’s decision, haven predicted what the outcome would be.

He said that in what seemed like an unusual turn of events, there was jubilation among members of the PDP in Kogi over the decision of APC National Working Committee (NWC) to adopt indirect primaries for the state election.

“At the PDP secretariat on Friday, some members were seen jubilating the decision of the APC NWC, insisting that the indirect primaries will be in favour Yahaya Bello.

“They strongly believe that it will be easy to defeat Bello if he emerges as the party candidate because he has lost popularity among Kogites due to his unsatisfactory performance in entrenching good governance in the State.

“Although APC is free to choose any mode of primaries they want, we know and believe he is not and will never be a good product to market to Kogites.”

This according to Alamoh was the alleged inability of the governor to pay workers salaries and failed infrastructure in the state.

“Members of the party said the PDP will now step towards reorganising and repositioning itself ahead of the November 2019 election.”

He was of the view that exit of Bello would “create space for total emancipation and freedom for Kogites, which is all we want.

“Any attempt to pick Bello will make PDP bring back the needed development and responsive governance to the state.

“This is a good signal for PDP, so Bello departure from Lugard house is something we shall all celebrate.”