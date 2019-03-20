Korea best haven for medical tourism – Envoy tells Nigerians

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Director of Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria (KCCN), Mr Lee Jin Su, has appealed to Nigerians to go to Korea when they want to embark on medical tourism.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Su said that Korea offered the best of traditional medical services, adding that such tourism would improve relations between the two countries.

He explained that the traditional medical services in Korea would enhance good health for Nigerians and also boost relationship between Korea and Nigeria.

“I will like to introduce Korea’s health care industry to Nigeria and urge Nigerians to go on medical tourism to Korea.

“ Korea is an emerging new leader on the global healthcare through advanced medical technologies, cutting-edge hardware and IT-based infrastructure.

“Patients can receive high quality healthcare at affordable prices through high-tech hardware and infrastructure like small cameras and robotic surgery.

“Nigerians can embark on medical tourism to Korea to enjoy all these benefits. This will further boost relationship between Korea and Nigeria,’’ Su said.

The KCCN Director said Korea had consistently ranked amongst the top five countries for quality healthcare provision by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and Bloomberg.

He explained that Korea is ranked first by the OECD for healthcare access and rated as the fourth most efficient healthcare system in the world by Bloomberg.

“Traditional medicine in Korea has its own treatments, hospitals and prescriptions that is comparable with western medicine.

“WHO has recognised `hanbang’, or traditional Korean medicine, as valid medicine.

“Traditional Korean medicine involves identifying the physical constitution of each patient, and finding the right (customised) care and prescription.

“Traditional Korean medicine also prefers more natural treatments such as herbal medicines, acupuncture, and moxibustion over artificial drug regimens of antibiotics and painkillers,’’ Su said.

According to Su, Korea and Nigeria has always enjoyed a cordial and friendly relationship since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1980.

“By 2020, Nigeria and Korea would mark their 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and with an improved cooperation in the healthcare industry, I expect Korea and Nigeria’ s bilateral relationship to keep soaring in the years’ ahead’’.