Kwankwaso counsels supporters over loss

Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso has asked the people of Kano state to accept the results of the presidential and national assembly elections in good faith.

The bigwig of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spoke in Hausa to placate the people over the loss.

The report is contained in the twitter handle of Bashir Ahmad.

HAUSA: Sen Rabi’u Kwankwaso speaks on Saturday’s election result; asks Kano people to accept the results in good faith and be calm. #NigeriaDecides pic.twitter.com/Q6tXDvMjNl — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 26, 2019

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won all the three senatorial seats and many seats of the House of Representatives.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar failed to make the minimum 25 per cent of the votes cast in Kano and Yobe States, according to the results announced by INEC.

In the result announced in Kano, Muhammadu Buhari of the APC polled 1,464,768 (78.9%) of the vote cast, while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP polled 391,573 (21.1%).

A candidate must win at least 25 per cent of the votes in two thirds of the state, apart from winning majority votes to win the presidential election.