Kwara agog, ready to receive Buhari – SWC Chair

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara has said that the party and the people of Kwara were ready to receive President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Ilorin.

Alhaji Moshood Mustapha, Chairman, State Working Committee on the visit of the President, told newsmen on Sunday that everything was set for the visit of President Buhari to Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that President Buhari will be visiting Kwara on Monday as part of his campaign tour of the country to drum support for his re-election.

Mustapha added that all committees and subcommittees put in place for the visit of Mr President have been working round the clock to ensure hitch-free visit.

According to Mustapha, who is the Chairman, Media Subcommittee, said the people of the state were anxious to receive the president because of the laudable achievements of the Buhari-led Federal Government.

“Four years ago, the whole of Kwara was that of abject neglect in the hand of the PDP led government in the center.

“Today, Kwara has benefitted immensely from the administration of President Buhari’s performance which has been very impressive,” Mustapha said.

According to him, over 10, 350 people in Kwara have benefitted from President Buhari’s various intervention and empowerment programmes.

Mustapha added that the impact of President Buhari’s administration was particularly felt in Kwara in the area of infrastructure, particularly road.

He said that the Ilorin-Jebba road which used to take motorists over five hours now take less than one hour as a result of the President’s intervention on the road.

Mustapha also listed Share-Patigi-Kpada road as well as Erinle to Osun State boundary as roads rehabilitated by the President.

He said all the beneficiaries of the President’s programmes such as N-Power, Trader Moni and N-Teach were ready to receive the president to show appreciation for touching on their lives.

The chairman appealed to the people to come out en masse to receive the President and his entourage.

He also appealed to the people to be peaceful, law abiding and conduct themselves in orderly manner during the visit.

“Let us showcase to the President that Kwarans are peace loving and accommodating people,” Mustapha added.