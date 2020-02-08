Kwara govt. sympathises with victims of inferno

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Kwara state deputy governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, on Saturday visited victims of the fire incident, which occurred in the early hour of Saturday at Kokeu compound, Isale koko area, Ilorin.

Conducting the Deputy Governor round the scene of the fire incident, one of the residents, Ibrahim Haroon, explained that the inferno started at about 2a.m and lasted for hours before members of the community were able to put it out.

Haroon, who explained that he got a distress call about the inferno at about 2a.m, noted that they had to search for contact numbers of the state fire service on the internet to inform them to come for rescue operation.

He said that aside from property worth millions of naira including N600,000 in cash, no life was lost as the only aged man, who was asleep during the fire outbreak was promptly evacuated.

The Deputy Governor, who was accompanied by the chief of staff, Alhaji Adisa Logun empathise with the victims and gave an assurance that he will properly brief Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on the unfortunate development with a view to forestalling recurrence of fire outbreak across the state.(NAN)