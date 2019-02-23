Kwara PDP chairman loses, Oshiomhole gains

The fight for the soul of Kwara state by All Progressives Congress (APC) is gaining momentum as Mr Kola Shittu, the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is reported to have lost his polling unit.

APC received 215 votes while PDP polled 51 votes, making “Ooto ge’’ slogan (Enough is Enough) to gather more strength..

In spite of all antagonism, Govenor Samuel Ortom is reported to have lost Benue Governmnet House to APC.

APC polled 125 votes to beat PDP which got 122 votes in the presidential election.

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe lost the government house to APC which polled 453 in the presidential election while PDP polled 80 votes.

The National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole grounded PDP in his town, Iyamoh.

In Polling Unit 1, Oshiomhole ensured that PDP polled zero votes as APC coast home victory with 775 votes.

PDP lost the Sokoto state government polling unit to APC.

APC polled 185 votes, while PDP got 119 votes.