Kyari reiterates commitment to transparency in NNPC operations

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Malam Mele Kyari has reiterated his commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in the operations of the corporation.

Kyari gave the assurance when the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationist (NAPE) led by its president, Mr Ajibola Oyebamiji, visited him in Abuja, on Tuesday.

“This management is focused on four things, and they are easily connected. We promised that we have to be transparent, and accounable to stakeholders.

“And we will drive this company to global excellence, through excellent performance.

“This is very possible and we have seen very significant indication that it is achievable, ” he said.

Kyari also revealed that significant progress had been made in the ongoing exploration of inland basins, adding that the target of growing the nation’s reserve to 40billion barrels by 2023 was realistic and achievable.

He explained that NNPC was revving up exploration activities in all the frontier basins to achieve the 3 million barrels per day crude oil production target, within the shortest possible time.

According to him, the national oil company would invest more efforts and resources in the search for hydrocarbons in the frontier basins and the ultra-deep water basin in the Niger Delta in order to grow the nation’s reserve base.

In addition, Kyari said that the Corporation would galvanize its partners in the direction of attaining national goals and aspirations for the economic wellbeing of the nation and its citizens.

He assured that NNPC, in collaboration with other agencies of Government, would create a favourable fiscal landscape that would encourage inflow of foreign direct investment into the nation’s oil and gas industry.

On its commercial activities, the GMD said NNPC would continue to meet its cash-call obligations to its Joint Venture partners on a sustainable basis to enable the international oil companies go back to exploration.

He maintained that the move had already made exploration activities to start blossoming.

Kyari, however, called for the support of NAPE to enable the nation attain the 3 million barrels per day and the 40billion reserve aspiration, going forward.

Earlier, Oyebamiji, congratulated Kyari on his appointment and assured him of the association’s support in growing the nation’s reserve base.

He said the current management of NNPC’s vision of TAPE was in tandem with the vision of the association. (NAN)