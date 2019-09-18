Lafarge Africa Chief Finance Officer resigns

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

Lafarge Africa Plc on Wednesday announced the resignation of its Chief Finance Officer, Mr Bruno Bayet.

The company stated this in a notification letter to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

In the letter, Mr Mobolaji Balogun, the company’s Chairman, commended Bruno for his personal commitment, dedication and the significant contributions made during his three years at Lafarge Africa.

Balogun said that the company had initiated the process of finding a new Chief Finance Officer and would be considering internal and external candidates.

He said that Mrs Marie-Christiane Kaul-Meledge would assume the role of interim Chief Finance Officer until a successor was appointed.

NAN reports that Bayet emerged the company’s Chief Financial Officer on Oct. 1, 2016 following the resignation of Mr Anders Kristiansson on Sept. 30, 2016. (NAN)