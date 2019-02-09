Lagos: Buhari commits to 2015 agenda

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday addressed a rally of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, restating his commitment to his 2015 agenda of fight against corruption, tackling of insecurity and revival of economy.

Joined by his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and other party bigwigs, Buhari told the mammoth crowd that he also stood by all that had been said by Osinbajo and others that have spoken on the achievements of his administration.

President Buhari thanked the Lagos people for their resilience and support and assured them to vote all candidates of party from “top to bottom’’.

At rally also attended by all South West governors and those of Edo, Kebbi and Kano, President Buhari promised not to disappoint the people and said he would take the campaign against corruption to the next level.

Earlier, Osinbajo, who spoke in Yoruba, reeled out the achievements of the government and urged the people to vote for APC,

He said that Lagos state had the majority of voters in Nigeria and appealed to the electorate to cast their votes for APC.

As usual, he said, APC would continue with its job creation programme and continue the process of decentralising power generation and distribution to make electricity cheaper and more accessible as well as provide infrastructure in the form of rail and roads.

He said that there had been too many thieves in the past and that Buhari was out to stop the stealing and not “share the money’’, saying: “Buhari will not allow it.’’

Osinbajo reminded the people of the declaration of June 12 as democracy day and public holiday by President Buhari.

He described the action as a singular honour done to late Chief MKO Abiola, the winner of an election that was annulled by the military.

He said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his Vice, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, could not bestow such honour on Yoruba people.

The National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who electrified the audience described the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a failed project.

Aside being a party of corrupt elements, he accused many of its members of collapsing many banks where they obtained loans without repaying.

Buhari got such a warm reception in Lagos Island. I am impressed #PMBInLagos pic.twitter.com/PZSZU1pMsQ — Don Oddy Corleone (@Oddy4real) February 9, 2019

He said the PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presided over the sale of Nigerian companies, many of which have folded up.

Referring to the recent declaration by Abubakar that he would enrich his friends, Oshiomhole told that crowd that APC would enrich the masses and not a few friends.

He told the international community that APC believes in one man, one vote and warned that the party supporters would defend their votes and would not allow anyone to rig.

“February 16 will be like a Christmas day for the APC and its supporters. There will be no fighting but celebration. What God has ruled, nobody can upturn,’’ he said.

“We have always believe in democracy. We shall use our Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to fight for and sustain democracy.’’