Lagos community hails FRSC for tackling gridlock

The Idasho-Lekki Community has commended the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lekki Refinery Unit Command, for their professionalism in handling the persistent gridlock in the area.

His Royal Highness, Oba Latteef Adewunmi, the Baale of Idasho community in Lagos, gave the commendation on Saturday, when he visited the area.

Adewunmi told newsmen that the road became unpassable since the siting of Dangote Refinery at that axis.

“The gridlock has defied all measures the authorities have applied.

“The gridlock is as a result of wrong parking along the road by heavy duty trucks and busy commercial activities due to the siting of Dangote refinery in the area.

The monarch said in the past, workers, commuters and other people doing businesses in the area spent hours in one spot in traffic.

“But now, there seems to be some magical approach by the new unit commander of FRSC, Lekki Refinery Unit Command, Mr Oseni Soga, since he assumed office three months ago

According to him, Soga has successfully evacuated the trucks parked along the road; and he is always on the road with his men, 24 hours, ensuring free flow of traffic.

The traditional ruler thanked the corps for restoring sanity among drivers on the road.

He said the activities of stubborn drivers in the past, had been the major cause of the gridlock, but said the situation had changed now because of the new approach of FRSC officials.

The Secretary of the Hausa Community in Idasho, Malam Samaila Ibrahim, who also spoke with journalists, appeal to concerned authorities for a trailer park for heavy duty vehicles.

Samaila also appreciated the efforts of the unit commander in carrying everyone along, which he said led to the success recorded in the current traffic management.

In his response, Soga attributed FRSC’s achievements in the area to the support the unit enjoyed from the FRSC Headquarters, Dangote refinery, officers of the command, and synergy with other stakeholders.

The commander thanked all the stakeholders for their cooperation