Lagos: EFCC at INEC collation centre, first time ever

By Yemi Adeleye

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) have surfaced at the Lagos State Collation Centre for the Presidential Election, situated at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters office, Yaba.

The 10 officials entered INEC premises before 10:00pm on Saturday night and sat under the canopy erected for the collation of Presidential results across the 20 local government areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the operatives, who were wearing their aprons with EFCC inscriptions sat quietly awaiting the commencement of the final collation exercise in the state.

The operatives were seated and fully at alert at the collation centre. Their mission was not clear.

Speaking to NAN, a staff of the commission, who preferred anonymity, said that in his many years of service in the commission, the operatives of EFCC had never participated in elections’ result collation.

Another official of the commission, who would not want his name mentioned in print suggested that the operatives were on ground to tackle the menace of vote selling and buying.

Meanwhile, collations of the Presidential and National Assembly elections are ongoing in many centres and no results from any local government areas of the state has reached the final state collation centre in INEC office.

However, the venue was scanty as at 12:00 midnight with some journalists and many security agents going in and out of the premises.

The final collation for the Presidential elections in the state may be delayed till Sunday morning.

NAN reports that many Registration Area Collation Officers in the Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency collation centre situated at St. Agnes Primary School, Birrel in Yaba, next fence to INEC office, were still busy with the exercise.