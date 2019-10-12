Lagos: Gov. Sanwo-Olu turns traffic police, arrests defaulters

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, turned himself to a traffic policeman when he alighted from his motorcade to arrest defaulting road users.

Some of the road users whose crimes caught up with them, were caught driving or riding on a one-way and against the flow of traffic.

Sanwo-Olu who took to his Twitter handle @JideSanwoolu (yet to be verified). said that is was not excusable for anyone to break traffic rules for their own selfish interest.

He wrote: “There’s no excuse for road users to break traffic rules by taking one-way and going against traffic.

“Today was an unlucky day for perpetrators of this selfish and disorderly act. Behaviour such as this will not be tolerated. Let’s not make total bedlam of our roads”.

There’s no excuse for road users to break traffic rules by taking one-way and going against traffic. Today was an unlucky day for perpetrators of this selfish and disorderly act. Behaviour such as this will not be tolerated. Let’s not make total bedlam of our roads. pic.twitter.com/4nyjfoZQQ2 — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 10, 2019

The tweet by the governor however generated diverse reaction with some commending him while many urged him to fix Lagos roads.

Many of them held that the bad roads was a primary factor responsible for why people disobey traffic rules, adding that the gridlock in the state was causing many motorists and commuters serious stress.

Below are some of the comments embedded from twitter

Fair enough but so who’ll “arrest” you and your govt for not fixing the multiple bad roads? He that comes to equity must come with clean hands. — Sylvia Ikeji (@Sylvia_Ikeji) October 11, 2019

My governor we demand good and motorable roads. Once those are provided we would personally arrest users driving against traffic. On the other hand we need to ask why anyone would drive against traffic along MMA airport road. — Chukwuemeka Nwosu (@emekanws) October 11, 2019

It’s still not an excuse to blatantly disregard the law. This behaviours stem into culture, even if the roads are fixed you will do the same. The road conditions are extremely terrible, I equally use them too but it’s no excuse to misbehave.. u cant try that nonsense elsewhere. — DM (@Deehelm) October 11, 2019

The bikes that use One way on Eko bridge and in loads of places should be looked into as well. The maintenance of roads can reduce traffic. We need you to do more. — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) October 11, 2019