Lagos leads in PVCs collected, 11.2m people not voting

Lagos State has the highest number of Permanent Voters Cards(PVCs) collected by registered voters in the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission has revealed.

Out of the 6,570,291 registered voters in the state, Lagos voters collected 5,531,389 PVCs. The state is followed by Kano, with 4,696,747 PVCs collected out of the 5,457,747 registered voters.

However, owners of 11, 228,582 cards yet to be collected will not be able to vote on Saturday, as the card is a condition for would-be-voters.

INEC gave the figures in an update issued today that also showed Ekiti and Bayelsa as the states with the least number of PVCs. While 666,591 of Ekiti’s 909,967 registered voters collected their PVCs, in Bayelsa 769,509 collected the PVCs. The state registered 923,182 voters.

In all, INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu said 72,775,502 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) representing 86.63 of registered voters have been collected nationwide.