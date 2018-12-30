Lagos Rep, Ayeola, dies

Reports say that Mr Abayomi Ayeola, 59, a member of the House of Representatives representing Ibeju Lekki Federal Constituency of Lagos State, is dead.

He is said to have died on Sunday at the popular St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos, after a brief illness.

The two-term Reps member had already secured the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to run for a third term in the coming 2019 elections.

Before his sudden death, his death, Ayeola was the leader of the Lagos State caucus in the House.

The death of Ayeola is trending in twitter.

Breaking News Hon Abayomi Ayeola Member Representing Ibeju Lekki Federal Constituency Lagos State died in few hours ago. Prior his death he is the candidate of APC in Ibeju Lekki Federal Constituency for the 2019 Election. May his soul rest in Perfect Peace.@nassnigeria pic.twitter.com/2FSHuq7eQ7 — Giwa Murtala Omotola-Moore (@GiwaMoore) December 30, 2018

Hon. Abdulkabir Abayomi Ayeola. A source very close to the family confirmed this to our correspondent and made it known that his interment would be performed tomorrow according to Islamic rites. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Epe News Online — Progressive Nigerian. (@AremoGivenchy) December 30, 2018

This is the man currently persuading Asiwaju Tinubu and other party leaders for a 3rd term in office. His name is Hon. Abayomi Ayeola. He does not have the support of his people anymore, he lost gallantly but he’s going around trying to truncate the peoples choice. pic.twitter.com/WPmAAjvQaa — Olabode Ewumi, MBA (@bodeewumi) October 8, 2018

The ruling APC has yet to confirm the death.

Ayeola is a professional teacher, who has a first degree in History and International Relations.

He has taught in many schools both in Epe and Ibeju Lekki local government before he voluntarily retired in 1993.

He was appointed as Supervisor for Education and Social services in the old Ibeju Lekki local government,the position he held until November 1993 when the military junta led by Late General Sanni Abacha took over power through a coup-de-tat.

Ayeola was appointed as the chairman Lekki Local Government in October 2003 and later elected as the first executive chairman of Lekki Local Council Development Area under the political umbrella of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in March, 2004.

On the 9th, April 2011, Ayeola was elected as member House of Reps,Ibeju Lekki federal constituency under the political umbrella of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).