Lagos Rep, Ayeola, dies

Lagos Rep Ayeola is dead

Reports say that Mr Abayomi Ayeola, 59, a member of the House of Representatives representing Ibeju Lekki Federal Constituency of Lagos State, is dead.

He is said to have died on Sunday at the popular St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos, after a brief illness.

The two-term Reps member had already secured the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to run for a third term in the coming 2019 elections.

Before his sudden death, his death, Ayeola was the leader of the Lagos State caucus in the House.

The death of Ayeola is trending in twitter.

The ruling APC has yet to confirm the death.

Ayeola is a professional teacher, who has a first degree in History and International Relations.

He has taught in many schools both in Epe and Ibeju Lekki local government before he voluntarily retired in 1993.

He was appointed as Supervisor for Education and Social services in the old Ibeju Lekki local government,the position he held until November 1993 when the military junta led by Late General Sanni Abacha took over power through a coup-de-tat.

Ayeola was appointed as the chairman Lekki Local Government in October 2003 and later elected as the first executive chairman of Lekki Local Council Development Area under the political umbrella of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in March, 2004.

On the 9th, April 2011, Ayeola was elected as member House of Reps,Ibeju Lekki federal constituency under the political umbrella of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

