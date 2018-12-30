Lagos replaces retired Head of Service

By Folasade Adeniran

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state has approved the appointment of Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola as the state’s 21st Head of Service (HOS).

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Habib Aruna, said Muri-Okunola’s appointment followed the retirement of Mrs Folasade Adesoye on Dec. 27.

According to Aruna, in a statement, Muri-Okunola was the former Executive Secretary, Land Use and Allocation Committee between 2005 and 2011.

Until his appointment, he was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

The statement qouted Ambode as thanking the outgoing HOS, Adesoye, for her meritorious service to the state and wished her well in her future endeavours.

Similarly, the governor also appointed six new Permanent Secretaries.

They are Dr Goncalves Fausat; Mr Kosoko Adeyemi; Dr Balogun Sherifat; Mr Adeniji Olufemi; Mrs Adelaja Omobolanle and Dr Lawal Temidayo.

Ambode said, the new HOS and the Permanent Secretaries would be sworn in on Monday at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja. (NAN)