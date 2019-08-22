Lai Mohammed tasks bosses of FG-owned media outfits on unity

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, has charged heads of parastatals under the ministry to use their platforms to promote unity, patriotism and cordial relationship among Nigerians.

Mohammed gave the charge on Thursday in Abuja when heads of some of the ministry’s parastatals paid him a courtesy call to congratulate him on his reappointment.

Those who visited the minister included Dr Garba Abari, National Orientation Agency, Malam Yakubu Ibn-Mohammed of NTA, and Dr Mansur Liman of FRCN.

Others included Malam Isha’q Modibo Kawu of NBC, Mr Osita Okechukwu of Voice of Nigeria, and Mrs. Ndidi Amimienwaw, Ag Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation.

“The only reward for hardwork is more work; you have the responsibility to turn down the heat, hostility and hatred that is threatening to engulf the country today.

“Use your powerful platforms to restore unity to the country and promote cordial relationship among the various groups, irrespective of ethnicity or religion.

“I want to appeal to you to please redouble your efforts and ensure that we work together to take back our country from agents of disunity and destabilisation.

“I have no doubt that together we can turn down the accrimony that is being promoted by enemies of the country using platforms which are not as powerful as yours,” Mohamed said.

He stressed that unity among heads of parastatals under the ministry was crucial to achieving great things for the country.

The minister thanked God for the fresh mandate and also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him worthy of a fresh opportunity to serve.

According to him, the reappointment was a testimony of Buhari’s confidence in him and the information ministry’s contributions to the success recorded in the last four years.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Abari, had said that the the purpose of the visit was to congratulate and felicitate with the minister on his reappointment.

“Your reappointment did not come to us as a surprise given what has been done in the past four years; you added value to this government in the last four years.

“We have worked with you and passed through many challenges but with your guidance and support, we were able to reach our destinations.

“It has been tough in the last four years; this time around, the terrain may be tougher and rougher, especially with the forces of opposition being unleashed on us left right and centre.

“This visit is to drum support for you and commit ourselves to carrying out our mandates in our respective mandates,” Abari said. (NAN)