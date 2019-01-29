Lakanu, Baraya, Nwobodo appointed DIGs

By Joseph Edeh

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of eight new Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) and retired seven others.

The new DIGs are: Aminchi Baraya, (North-East); Usman Abubakar, (North-West); Abdulmajid Ali (North-Central); Taiwo Lakanu, (South-West); and Godwin Nwobodo, (South-East) and Anthony Ogbizi (South-South).

Others are: Yakubu Jibrin from the North-Central and Usman Yakubu.

The commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said on Tuesday in Abuja, that the approval of the first six DIGs was based on zonal representation, while the last two was promoted on seniority consideration.

Ani said that Usman Yakubu would, however, retire with his new rank as he was to proceed on terminal leave.

The commission’s spokesman said that the approval, which took effect from Jan. 28, followed a two-day meeting of the commission in Abuja.

Those retired are: Habila Joshak, Maigari Dikko, Sani Mohammed, Emmanuel Inyang, Agboola Oshodi-Glover, Peace Ibekwe-Abdallah and Mohammed Katsina.

In the statement, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, Chairman of the commission, urged the new management team to give the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, maximum cooperation and support to move the force forward.

Smith pledged the support of the commission to the new team and reminded them of the critical time in the life of the nation.

“You must be dedicated and committed to ensuring the sustenance of our nation’s democracy,” he said.

Smith also urged them to be prepared to confront the challenges that would come their ways, and also ensure that the upcoming general elections were free, fair and credible.

He said the decision of the commission had been conveyed to the acting Inspector-General of Police for implementation.