Land grabbing allegation against NiMET unfounded – Union

The NiMET Joint Action Committee (NJAC), on Thursday described as mischievous the report by an online medium accusing the Director General of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET), Prof. Sani Mashi, of land grabbing.

NJAC is a joint union comprising the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Association of Nigeria Aviation professionals (ANAP), made its position known in a statement.

In a statement jointly issued on Thursday and signed by the FCT Branch chairmen, the union stressed that the allegation contained in the report smirks of mischief adding that it was a misrepresentation of facts.

In the statement signed by Alao Adesina (AUPCTRE), Uzor Samuel (NUATE) and Ambrose Samson (ANAP), the union demanded that the report be retracted forthwith or the online medium will be sued.

The group clarified that the land was actually allocated to NiMET Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society by the Minister of the Federal Capital territory, Malam Mohammed Bello, on May 31.

Speaking to newsmen on the matter, Chairman of NiMET Staff Cooperative Society, Shuaibu Dass confirmed that the FCT Authority revoked an earlier land allocated to NiMET and reallocated another.

He said the cooperative had advertised its land to interested members and staff and for subscription, adding that the scheme was exclusively for members of staff of the Agency.