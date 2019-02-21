Las Vegas gets first significant snowfall after 82 years

Las Vegas is getting a rare taste of real winter weather, with significant snowfall across the metro area in the first event of its kind since record keeping started back in 1937.

The National Weather Service reported that there was 25mm of snow at McCarran International Airport as of 4am today local time.

The weather service said Las Vegas’ 13mm of snow late yesterday was the first measurable snow since the record keeping started.

Las Vegas schools were open today and the Nevada Highway Patrol said some areas had snow and ice but all freeways were open.

Forecasters say the snow accumulation could reach to 76mm on the city’s western and southern outskirts by tomorrow morning but that rain could reduce snow accumulations.

