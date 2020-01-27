Lawan names Omo-Agege Chairman Constitution Review Committee

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has announced that the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege will chair the Senate Committee on Constitution Review.

Lawan who said the committee would be inaugurated very soon, said the task has traditionally been saddled on the office of the Deputy President of the Senate and this will not change under his watch.

Speaking while hosting members of the Senate Press Corps in Abuja on Monday, the President of the Senate disclosed that already, some constitution alteration bills have been referred to the panel.

According to Lawan: “The committee will be constituted very soon, either this week or next week by the grace of God because the time is ripe for us to reconstitute the committee so that the members could start to work immediately.

“We have referred some bills to the them already. Traditionally, everybody knows that since 1999 when the Constitution Review Committee was formed in the National Assembly, in the Senate, the Deputy President of the Senate usually heads the committee while the Deputy Speaker is usually the chairman of the Committee (in the House of Representatives). We are going to maintain the tradition in the 9th Senate”.

Noting that Senator Omo-Agege has the capacity and experience to handle the task ahead, the President of the Senate said: “We have a Deputy Senate President who is vast, erudite lawyer who played an important and significant role in the 8th Assembly as a member of the Committee on INEC and Constitution Review. So, we are good to go by the grace of God”.