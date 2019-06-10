9th NASS: It’ll be unfair to exclude S/East from all arms of govt – Group

By Ikenna Osuoha

An advocacy group, South East Equity Alliance (SEA) says people from the geopolitocal zone deserve to be in leadership positions in the 9th National Assembly.

Mr Amaechi Nwoha, SEA’s Director, Contact and Mobilization made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

He said it would be grossly unfair for the South-Eastern part of the country not to hold a prominent position in any of the three arms of government.

“It will be unconscionable to exclude the South-East from the leadership of the executive, judiciary and legislative arms of government,” he said.

Nwoha urged national assembly members-elect to be guided by their conscience and the spirit of national unity in selecting their leadership.

“As you choose your leadership tomorrow, the South-East demands either, the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker or the Deputy Speaker of the House of representatives,” he said.

The SEA’s director said that the South-East ought to be included into the emerging leadership in the country in the spirit of equity.

“Doing so will be a good reflection of President Buhari’s vision of an all-inclusive government,” he said.

NAN reports that the National Assembly tagged the 9th Assembly would be inaugurated on June 11.