Lekan Mustapha picks the last senate seat in Ogun

By Abiodun Lawal/Ijebu Ode

Senator Lekan Mustapha of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was on Tuesday, declared winner of the Ogun East Senatorial district election held on Feb. 23.

He is returning to the senate for a third term. He was elected in 2007 and 2011.

Prof. Chris Onwuka, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, announced the result at the collation centre in Ijebu Ode Local Government Secretariat hall.

Onwuka said that Mustapha polled 85,761 votes to defeat Ayoola Sosanwo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 83,528 votes.

The returning officer noted that Ajebandele Ward in Ogun Waterside Local Government area has 10 polling units, saying there were irregularities in Polling Unit 006.

He stated that the result of the unit was cancelled and the remaining nine units result was calculated and form the total announced results.

Prof. Onwuka of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, initially declared the election inconclusive because of over voting in Ajebandele Ward.

Mustapha then polled a total vote of 84,929, with Sosanwo polling 82,457 votes.