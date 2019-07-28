LG autonomy: Plateau Govt yet to abolish joint account – NAN survey

Plateau Government is yet to abolish joint account for local government councils in the state in spite of directives by Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

The NFIU had directed that federal allocations be paid directly to individual council’s account starting from June 1.

The NFIU had on May 6 issued ‘Guidelines to Reduce Vulnerabilities Created by Cash Withdrawals from Local Government Funds throughout Nigeria,’ which sought to stop governors from tampering with funds meant for local government areas.

Mr Ezekiel Vulgap, Chairman, Association of Local Governments Of Nigeria (ALGON), Plateau chapter disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

