Liberia VP, Abukakar, Tambuwal for Peace Awards

Dr Jewel Taylor, Vice President of Liberia, Gov Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and the Nigeria Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar have been nominated for the 2018 edition of the prestigious Peace Achievers Awards(PAA).

Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, Chairman Planning Committee of PAA 2019 and President of Peace Ambassador Agency, organisers of the annual event, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to him, other Nigerian nominees for the continental award, which will hold on September 21 in Abuja, include Nigerian philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, Amb. Ejiofor Em manuel, Dr. Mike Omotosho, Engr Nuradeen Hassan, Amb Mike Ayapaye.

Amafibe added that other names made available by the planning committee included Dr. Takon Samuel Ojong, Hon Charity Vedelago,Mr. Seyi Adekunle, Isabelle Ayuk and Mr Abisoye Ayoyinka, among others.

He said the nominees would be honoured, among other Africans drawn from different countries, for their outstanding leadership roles and selfless service in peace building, especially in the West Africa sub-region.

He noted that the award was based on recipients’ commitment to programmes that engender peace, promote youth and economic development and humanitarian services.

“The award is for men and women from different spheres of human endeavours, who through selfless and exemplary leadership, ensure peace and development across the continent.”

“Those who have contributed to peace building in initiatives in Nigeria and Africa, in consonant with the vision and objectives of PAA will be honoured.

“Anyone who has notably used his office or profession to serve and touch society positively is an agent of peace will be celebrated this year at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, Nigeria.”

“As usual, we believe that this recognition will always be the push for them to achieve more in their various fields in building a better society,” he said.

The planning committee chairperson said that since the initiative was non-political, it recognised service to humanity in whichever capacity was the benchmark that earned the recipients nomination space.

He added that there were entrepreneurs and corporate bodies that were also listed on the honour roll for their outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility to society.

The Peace Achievers Awards, now in its eight edition, honours individuals from different background, who have used their positions in promoting peaceful co-existence and social justice.