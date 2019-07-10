Libya releases refugees from bombed detention camp

Authorities in Libya have released refugees and migrants from the detention centre that was bombed in Tajoura, last week, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says.

More than 50 people died in the attack that was blamed on an air strike by forces loyal to a warlord, General Khalifa Haftar. But Gen Haftar’s forces accused the government side of shelling the centre.

Most of the dead are believed to be sub-Saharan Africans who were attempting to reach Europe from Libya.

In a statement, the UNHCR in Libya says the authorities have allowed the refugees and migrants to be relocated.

In all more than 310 people will be moved.

The UNHCR said it hopes that 260 of the group, who were moved on Tuesday, will eventually be found a place in an open centre where they are free to come and go.

The agency has also identified 55 of the “most vulnerable refugees” who will be taken on Wednesday to what it calls a departure facility before they are transferred to a third country.

