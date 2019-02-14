Lokpobiri lied, we spent less than N60bn on Airport – Gov. Dickson

By Christian Ogbonna

The Bayelsa Government has said that it spent less than N60 billion on its airport project and not N120 billion being alleged by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri.

Gov. Seriake Dickson who made the clarification on Thursday in Yenagoa, said the amount spent on the project was minimal, compared to the figure mentioned by the minister.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Lokpobiri had on February 12, during the APC presidential campaign rally in Bayelsa, alleged that Dickson spent N120 billion on the airport project.

“Let me clarify to the general public on the comments by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Heineken Lokpobiri, that we have spent over N120 billion on our airport project.

“I must tell you, the project gulped less than N60 billion and not what the minister said during President Buhari’s visit to the state,’’ he stated.

NAN reports that the inaugural flight is expected to land at the airport at the time of filing this report as part of activities marking Gov. Dickson’s seventh year in office.

On achievements so far recorded by his administration, the governor said he was satisfied, especially about youth empowerment, health facilities, education and other related development for his people.

“We are happy with the completion of Nembe road, and the Sagbama-Ekeremor road which is ongoing as well as Oporoma road and lots of modern schools all over the state,” he said.

Dickson, who also spoke on Saturday and March 2 general elections, urged the electorate to be mindful of the electoral code of conduct.

“Let me remind our people that every citizen has the duty and right to come out and be law-abiding and cast his or her vote because it is their civic obligation.

“Come out and vote the candidate of your choice. Vote and stay out of trouble that we have been campaigning against.

“Security operatives must be focused on their duty and responsibility; discharge your duty according to the code of conduct and law of the land,’’ the governor added.