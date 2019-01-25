Lorry crashes into workers’ shed in Bangladesh killing 13

(dpa/NAN) At least 13 people have been killed after a coal-laden lorry overturned and hit a makeshift shed built as brickfield Workers’ accommodation in Eastern Bangladesh on Friday, Police said.

12 of them were killed on the spot when the truck overturned and fell on the tin-roofed temporary shed of the Kazi and Company brick kiln at Narayanpur of Cumilla district in the morning, officer Abdullah Al Mahfuz said.

He said the accident occurred when the driver tried to turn the heavily-loaded truck back to offload coal at the brick kiln located nearly 100 kilometres north-east of the capital Dhaka.

Mahfuz said that three other workers were also wounded as the truck plunged onto the hut where 15 workers were sleeping at the time.

He said that one of the injured died later at a hospital, adding that the police were trying to determine the identities of the affected workers.