MacKenzie Bezos to give $17bn, half her fortune to charity

MacKenzie Bezos, the former wife of Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, pledged on Tuesday to give away half her fortune to charity, following a movement founded by billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates.

MacKenzie Bezos announced in a letter on Tuesday that she had signed the Giving Pledge, a commitment to give half of her $35 billion in assets, or at least $17 billion, to charity over her lifetime or in her will.

Bezos, whose former husband is the world’s richest man, was one of 19 people on Tuesday to sign the “Giving Pledge,” a campaign announced in 2010 by Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s Buffett and Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates. It calls for the super-rich to give away more than half their fortunes during their lifetimes or in their wills.

“In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share,” MacKenzie Bezos said in a statement. “My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care.”

The fortune of Jeff Bezos was estimated by Forbes magazine to be $131 billion this year. Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos divorced earlier this year.