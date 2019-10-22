Maina loses 23 properties to FG

By Wandoo Sombo

The Federal High Court Abuja, on Tuesday, granted an order of interim forfeiture of 23 properties belonging to Abdulrasheed Maina, Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team.

Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo gave the order of interim forfeiture following an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

The court also gave an order directing the publication of the order of interim forfeiture in any national daily newspaper.

The newspaper publication is aimed at inviting any person(s) or body(ies) who may have interest in the assets and properties listed in the schedule to show cause, within 14 days of such publication, why a final order of forfeiture to the Federal Government of the said assets and properties should not be made.

The ex parte motion, which was moved by Mohammed Abubakar alleged that the said properties were suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities traced to Miana and his associates.

It was brought pursuant to Section 17(1) and (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

The property include houses, estates, companies among others located in Abuja, Kaduna, Borno and Nasarawa.(NAN)