Makinde, Buni, Abdulrazak for 2019 African Youth Day Award

As youths across Africa prepare for the African Youth Day Celebration, three Nigerian governors have been nominated for awards as the Pan-African Youth Role Models.

The nominated governors are: Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja by Commissioner for Youth Political Participation in Africa, Pan-African Youth Union (PYU), Amb. Oladele Nihi.

Nihi congratulated youth on the occasion of the 2019 Africa Youth Day Celebration, urging them to uphold the dignity of their motherland, and honor the struggles of their heroes past.

He stated that the right foundations have been laid by the past heroes, positioning Africa on the right path in economic, human capital, and all-round development.

“We are therefore left with the responsibility as youths to uphold and dredge the path for Africa’s growth and development

He described the theme for this years’ celebration: ‘1 Million by 2021: Count Me In!’ as not only appropriate but also timely.

“The 2019 Africa Youth Month (AYM) theme is a clarion call to all youth development stakeholders – governments, international organizations, development partners, private sector, civil society, and all African youths on the continent and in the diaspora to up their game.

“The 1 million campaign objective is to create direct opportunities for One million young Africans in the areas of Education, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Engagement (4Es) by 2021.

“I am urging young Africans between the ages of 18 and 35, to key into the 1million by 2021 campaign, and look out for opportunities to get stabilized in the areas of the 4Es. As the Africa Union will be committed through the course of the month, fixing and positioning ready youths across the continent.

“I wish you all a memorable Youth Day Celebration, and please ensure you get actively involved” Nihi admonished.

According to the statement, the 2019 Africa Youth Day Celebration will feature the First Youth Economic and Political Empowerment Summit where three of Nigeria’s Executive Governors will be honored.