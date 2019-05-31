Malawi President Mutharika begins 2nd term after re-election

(Xinhua/NAN) Malawi’s re-elected President Peter Mutharika got inaugurated on Friday to officially earn a second term of office after a highly contested tripartite election.

In his inaugural speech titled “Renewing Our Vision,’’ Mutharika called for unity and peace, and urged stakeholders to focus on the country’s future and development.

He said, “Let us remember that we have more that unites us than anything that divides us. Let us unite to develop this country.’’

He went on to promise enhanced diplomatic ties with the international community, saying his government is set to open a new chapter of active presence in regional and international relations.

Mutharika also reinforced commitment to his campaign promises that have been outlined in his manifesto and said his government will work hard in the second term to build the country from the development foundation of the past five years.

“In the next five years we will prioritise production. Our problem has been power shortage but now we are working to resolve power shortage decisively.’’

The ceremony was attended by delegates from over five countries including Zambia, Tanzania, Mozambique, and Mutharika received congratulatory messages from presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, among others.