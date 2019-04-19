Mali’s Pm, entire government resign

Mali’s Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubèye Maïga and his entire government have resigned, said the country’s secretary general in a statement.

The mass resignation was accepted by President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, who offered thanks for “loyalty” and “high sense of duty,” said the statement released Thursday.

After stepping down, Maïga took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the president for having permitted him and his government to “serve our country and our citizens” in a “crucial time in history.”

The resignations took place in accordance with Article 38 of the Malian Constitution, which states that the president “shall put an end to the Prime Minister’s functions on presentation by the Prime Minister of the resignation of the Cabinet.”