Man fakes orphanage ownership to get Customs’ seized items

By Mujidat Oyewole

The Nigeria Customs Service, (NCS) said it had arrested a fake orphanage owner, Abubakar Tijani from Kaduna state, for presenting fake documents and identity cards in order to benefit from the ongoing Customs distribution of seized items.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution was in accordance with the directives from the presidency for NCS to distribute seized items to the needy in order to reduce the suffering of the less privileged.

Comptroller Yakubu Salihu, Chairman, Sub-committee on distribution of relief materials to orphanages and IDPs nationwide, disclosed this in an interview with NAN in Ilorin on Thursday,

Salihu said that Tijani had presented fake documents of an orphanage in Kaduna to the committee on Monday April 15, and had been denied the benefit, but continued to try again.

“This man came on Monday with fake documents to benefit from the ongoing distribution of seized items, but was disqualified by the committee and asked to leave.

“But he still came back on Tuesday with an elderly woman with another fake document

“He was arrested the second day together with the woman, but later released and they promised not to return.

“He came again on Wednesday with some other women and some fake documents, printed from the internet, showing different orphanage address for collection.

“But this time around, he has been detained.’’

The Chairman said that there were many other Nigerians from different part of the country, presenting fake and unqualified documents just to benefit from the distribution.