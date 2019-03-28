Man jailed for stealing cat fish

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a 30-year-old man, Sunday Williams to two months imprisonment for stealing eight live cat fish valued at N7, 500.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the Court that the accused committed the offence on March 24 at about 17:30hrs at kilometer 8, off Ilawe road Idiagba in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendant entered into Manifold fish farm and stole eight live cat fish valued N7, 500 belonging to one Akintade Olayisade.

Akinwale said the offence contravened section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant was caught on his way out of the fish farm, adding that he was a serial offender.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the offence.

The Magistrate, Mrs Modupe Afeniforo, consequently, sentenced Williams to two months imprisonment without an option of fine.