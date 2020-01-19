MAN, others plan conference on minimising waste in manufacturing sector

Plans are nearing conclusion for the maiden LEAN manufacturing conference/workshop organised by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and a Nigerian firm Glodaris Technologies Ltd.

A statement issued on Sunday by organisers of the event stated that the conference scheduled to hold between Feb. 18 and Feb. 20, in Abuja, is aimed at seeking ways of eliminating all inefficiencies in production line between the customers’ order and product shipment.

Lean manufacturing is a methodology that focuses on minimising waste within manufacturing systems while simultaneously maximizing productivity

Dr Jamiu Yusuf, Managing Partner Glodaris, said that the conference would also be used to maintain high productivity and efficiency manufacturing process.

This, he said would lead to reduction of cost in production to meet today’s competitive global economy, coupled with the demands and challenges being faced by the manufacturing industries.

“Also, the workshop will further address how companies can navigate through difficult times by showcasing and creating seamless flow of people, material and information.

“This will show manufacturing companies’ different approaches for identifying and eliminating non-added value (wastes) in operations through continuous improvement for doing everything more efficiently and fulfilling the customer’s desire for maximum value and lowest price,” Yusuf said.

According to him, the conference/workshop is designed for CEOs of Manufacturing companies, Top Management, Operators, Production Personnel, Operations Personnel, Engineering Personnel, Operators logistics Personnel, Warehouse Personnel, among others.

He said that Inventory Personnel, Purchasing and Procurement Personnel, Finance Personnel, Administrative Personnel, Operations and Support Departments Managers, Shop floors staff, Quality & Engineering Middle Levels, and Lean Practitioners are expected at the event.

General Managers, Managers and Supervisors in supply chain, in the implementation of LEAN manufacturing and who wishes to become market leaders in their industry

Yusuf who noted that the conference would be crucial to survival of the country’s manufacturing sector in competitive global markets stated that Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Mr Adeniyi Adebayo had already declared support the conference.

Mr Mansur Ahmad, President, MAN, and international speakers/instructors such as professor Anthony Potter from the United Kingdom, Jeff Shabala from U.S. as well as Parminder Singh Kang from Canada would be in the country to rob minds during the 3-day workshop. (NAN)