Man who cut off finger of AEDC official jailed

By Blessing Ibegbu

A Mararaba Upper Area Court in Nasarawa State, on Thursday sentenced a 24-year-old man, Abubakar Gambo to 11 months in prison for cutting off the finger of an official of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company(AEDC) with a a cutlass.

The Judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, sentenced Gambo, who resides in Mararaba after he pleaded guilty to assault, criminal force causing hurt.

Shekarau, however gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10,000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Godwin Ejeh, told the court that the victim, Ahmed Tijani, a staff of AEDC reported the matter at the Sani Abacha Road Police Station, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, on June 11.

Ejeh said the complainant alleged that, while discharging his official duty of disconnecting light, the convict confronted him and in the process cut off his finger with a cutlass.

The prosecutor also said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 265, 263 and 246 of the Penal Code.